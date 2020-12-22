1 / 9

When you read about Rahim, your mind instantaneously takes you back to school, wherein you read numerous couplets on love and longing written by the famous poet. But only a few people (history enthusiasts) know that Abdul Rahim Khan-i-Khanan, was actually one of the navratnas (nine gems) in Emperor Akbar’s court. It is believed that in 1598, Rahim had built a tomb for his dear wife Mah Banu, near Humayun’s Tomb in Nizamuddin East. With time, it came to be recognised as an architectural symbol of love which, many historians believe, was the inspiration for Taj Mahal. (Designed by Gargi Singh)