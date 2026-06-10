Throughout history, empires have risen and fallen, shaping cultures, borders, and civilizations. Some stretched across continents, ruling vast populations and leaving lasting legacies that still influence the modern world.
2 / 7
The British Empire: At its peak in the early 20th century, the British Empire covered about a quarter of the world’s land and population. It spanned continents, earning the phrase “the empire on which the sun never sets.” (wikimedia commons)
3 / 7
The Mongol Empire: Founded by Genghis Khan, this was the largest contiguous land empire in history, stretching across Asia and into Europe. (wikimedia commons)
4 / 7
The Qing Dynasty: The last imperial dynasty of China, the Qing ruled over a massive territory and a huge population, making it one of the largest empires in Asia. (wikimedia commons)
5 / 7
The Russian Empire: One of the largest land empires, it extended across Eastern Europe and northern Asia, covering vast and diverse territories. (wikimedia commons)
6 / 7
The Spanish Empire: A dominant global power in the 16th and 17th centuries, Spain controlled vast regions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and Asia. (wikimedia commons)
7 / 7
The Umayyad Caliphate: One of the largest empires in Islamic history, it stretched from Spain to India, spreading culture, trade, and religion across regions. (wikimedia commons)