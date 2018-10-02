1 / 6

India remembers the second Prime Minster of Independent India, Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary today. Shastri held the office from 1964 to 1966 and during Jawaharlal Nehru’s term as the first prime minister, he was the minister of home affairs. The leader shares his birthday with Mahatma Gandhi on October 2. But while Shastri was born in 1904 in Mughalsarai which is currently in Uttar Pradesh, Gandhi was born in 1869. From the man who coined the term, “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan!”, here are some of his influential quotes. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)