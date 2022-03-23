1 / 9

Skincare has been revolutionised in the past couple of years, especially with the advent of the coronavirus pandemict. Skincare, not only emerged as a form of healing, therapeutic activity for self-care, but also changed people’s perspective towards it, in general.



The ripples of this trend have now also found a space at the FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week, as part of which, luxury pret designer duo Alpana Mittal and Neeraj Chauhan are all set to showcase their collection inspired by skincare. (Source: PR Handout)