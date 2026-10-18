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Shalini Passi and the Fashion Crowd: Lakmé Fashion Week brings together designers, actors, artists and fashion personalities, making the audience and front row an attraction in their own right. Shalini Passi, known for her distinctive personal style and presence in India’s art and fashion circles, is a personality to watch in fashion-week coverage. Her bold approach to dressing reflects the event’s wider celebration of individual style and self-expression. (Source: Photo by instagram: lakme fashion week)