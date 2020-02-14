Must Read
- Arvind Kejriwal invites PM Modi to his swearing-in ceremony on Sunday
- 'Pay Rs 1.47 lakh cr by next hearing': SC slams Airtel, Vodafone over AGR dues, summons MDs for next hearing
- Wall on Trump route to mask slum: Civic body to reduce height
- Love Aaj Kal movie review: An incoherent mess
- Request banks with folded hands, take your money: Vijay Mallya
- India cautious after Pak court jails LeT chief Hafiz Saeed
Lakme Fashion Week 2020: Day 2 highlightsPublished: February 14, 2020 5:38:08 pm
Best of Express
- Third Indian tests positive for coronavirus on board quarantined Japanese cruise
- Why AGR order could spell doom for telcos, make Centre happy
- EntertainmentParikrama lead guitarist Sonam Sherpa passes away
- EntertainmentWorld Famous Lover movie review: Vijay Deverakonda is in his element as a flawed man
- TrendingPune Police's invite to citizens for a 'Chai Date' on Valentine's Day has gone viral
- TrendingStreet artist Banksy surprises hometown with Valentine's Day graffiti
- SportsWarmup Day 1: Shaw shaky, Agarwal tetchy, Gill over-eager
- SportsSanjeev Chawla: The man who knows too much
- OpinionPulling women into the economy isn’t a function of budget alone, but also policy design, political will
- Explained: Why AGR order could spell doom for telecom companies, make Centre happy
- LifestyleFrom long bob to fringes, take cues from Yami Gautam
- TechnologyOppo blog: Coronavirus plays spoilsport with Find X2 launch, Reno 3 Pro headed to India