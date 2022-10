1 / 8

Lakme Fashion Week concluded on Sunday night with a host of celebrities sashaying down the ramp as showstoppers for celebrated Indian designers. As always, they managed to leave us in awe of their confident demeanous and impeccable style.



Alaya F radiated her youthful energy in this olive green sequin ensemble by Nikita Mhaisalkar. She opted for a halter-neck mini dress with waist cutouts and textured patterns. It was paired with a matching sheer cape and golden heels. (Source: Varinder Chawla)