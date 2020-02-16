1 / 10

Day 4 of Lakme Fashion Week was as glamorous as it could get. With many actors from B-Town walking down the ramp in the best designs possible from the house of Nirmooha, Punit Bulana, SVA couture and more, the day was filled with hues of pastels and shimmer alongside metallic ensemble. Esha Gupta, Tara Sutaria, Shraddha Kapoor were among the many who walked the ramp and gave us some major fashion goals. Check it out here.