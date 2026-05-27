Summer sweets feel even better when they’re light, cooling, and packed with seasonal goodness. From fruity favorites to traditional treats with refreshing ingredients, these ladoos bring together flavour and comfort in every bite. (unsplash)
2 / 7
Coconut Ladoo: Soft, sweet, and easy to love, coconut ladoos feel perfect for summer. Fresh coconut adds a naturally cooling touch, while their light texture makes them ideal for warm days. (unsplash)
3 / 7
Dry Fruit and Rose Ladoo: Packed with dates, nuts, and fragrant rose petals or rose syrup, these ladoos taste rich but feel refreshing. Perfect with a chilled glass of milk. (youtube: kanak's kitchen)
4 / 7
Dry Fruit and Rose Ladoo: Packed with dates, nuts, and fragrant rose petals or rose syrup, these ladoos taste rich but feel refreshing. Perfect with a chilled glass of milk. (youtube: syed ali's world)
5 / 7
Gond Katira Ladoo: Made with edible gum known for its cooling properties, these ladoos are popular during peak summer. They’re refreshing, nourishing, and a traditional seasonal treat. (youtube: unsplash)
6 / 7
Mango Ladoo: A seasonal favourite, mango ladoos combine ripe mango pulp with coconut or milk solids for a fruity twist. Sweet, vibrant, and full of summer flavour. (youtube: yummy)
7 / 7
Paan Ladoo: A fun and refreshing twist, paan ladoos blend betel leaf flavors with coconut and sweet fillings. Cool, aromatic, and a little different from the usual. (youtube: shellyfoodspot)