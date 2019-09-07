Kriti Sanon, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt: Fashion hits and misses (Sep 1-Sep 7)

HIT: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted together and they made quite a sight. Bhatt looked gorgeous in a Manish Malhotra floral printed sari, which was teamed with a hot pink sleeveless blouse. The contrast worked really well, and the floral prints with golden embellishment makes it a must-have for the upcoming festive season. She completed the look with lovely statement earrings and her hair let loose.
Kapoor, on the other hand, looked sharp in a grey kurta and matching trousers. It was completed with a grey, heavilly embroidered waistcoat. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)