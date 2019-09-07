Toggle Menu Sections
Kriti Sanon, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt: Fashion hits and misses (Sep 1-Sep 7)

This week Bollywood was high on ethnic fashion, considering the 10-day long festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi, a festival that is celebrated with much aplomb in Mumbai and other parts. In case you are curious to know who wore what, we have got you covered.

HIT: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted together and they made quite a sight. Bhatt looked gorgeous in a Manish Malhotra floral printed sari, which was teamed with a hot pink sleeveless blouse. The contrast worked really well, and the floral prints with golden embellishment makes it a must-have for the upcoming festive season. She completed the look with lovely statement earrings and her hair let loose. Kapoor, on the other hand, looked sharp in a grey kurta and matching trousers. It was completed with a grey, heavilly embroidered waistcoat. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Sonam Kapoor was recently spotted in yet another red ensemble and we ought to admit that we simply love the look! Seen wearing a scarlet chiffon gold tree grid anarkali with scarlet tree grid dupatta from the House of Masaba, we like how her overall look was kept simple balancing out the busy print on the ensemble. The actor’s look was rounded out with hair neatly tied in a bun by celebrity hair stylist Alpa Khimani, a pair of lovely jhumkis from Amrapali Jewels, rings and a small red bindi. (Source: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon turned heads at the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. She was seen in a beige colour sari from Manish Malhotra's collection that was teamed with a matching halter blouse. The look was completed with a messy bun and statement earrings. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Karan Johar

HIT: Karan Johar arrived late at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. He was dressed up in a co-ords kurta-chudidaar and a matching dupatta with tassles. That print-on print-on print design was just too much to figure out but he managed to pull it off quite well. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Katrina Kaif sister

HIT: Katrina Kaif was seen in a lehenga sari from designer Anamika Khanna. Although the actor looked gorgeous as usual, we do not really like the ensemble. The sheer shrug, and the belt made it look a bit cluttered. She and her sister Isabelle Kaif posed for photographers at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

karisma kapoor at ganesh chaturthi

HIT: Karisma Kapoor looked stunning in a red and pink sari from Raw Mango. The embroidered floral designs went really well with the sheer sari. The look was rounded out with gold earrings, potli and a small red bindi. Kapoor arrived with cousin Aadar Jain. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in a red bandhgala suit and white trousers. He looked all charming as he smiled for the shutterbugs. (Source: APH Images)

HIT: Priyanka Chopra was recently spotted presenting designer Christian Louboutin with the Couture Council Award, and needless to say, managed to turn heads with her impressive sartorial statement. The Quantico actor stepped out wearing an one-shoulder asymmetrical black and white dress from the label Monse. The outfit stood out for its fringe details and the thigh-high slit. The look was rounded out with dainty earrings and black shades. (Source: Instagram)

HIT: Aditi Rao Hydari wore an embroidered floral anarkali from designer Nachiket Barve, Hydari looked absolutely stunning at Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations hosted by Mukesh Ambani recently. The flowy ensemble, which featured a deep v-neck, looked lovely on the Padmaavat actor who accessorised it with statement earrings and a ring from Tyaani by Karan Johar. Styled by celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi, the look was rounded out with with dewy make-up, loose hair and a small black bindi. (Source: File Photo)

