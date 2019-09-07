Kriti Sanon, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt: Fashion hits and misses (Sep 1-Sep 7)

HIT: Sonam Kapoor was recently spotted in yet another red ensemble and we ought to admit that we simply love the look! Seen wearing a scarlet chiffon gold tree grid anarkali with scarlet tree grid dupatta from the House of Masaba, we like how her overall look was kept simple balancing out the busy print on the ensemble. The actor’s look was rounded out with hair neatly tied in a bun by celebrity hair stylist Alpa Khimani, a pair of lovely jhumkis from Amrapali Jewels, rings and a small red bindi. (Source: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)