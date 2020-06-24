1 / 10

Have you been trying to brush up your makeup skills while at home? If the answer to that question is in the affirmative, but you are unsure about where to begin, then you are at the right place. Take some cues from actor Kriti Sanon who has impressed us with her makeup looks on numerous occasions — whether it is smokey and emerald eyes or basic wine lips. She knows how to ace each look glamorously. So check out her looks and try recreating a few, we are sure you will enjoy! (Photos: Kriti Sanon/Instagram, design: Gargi Singh)