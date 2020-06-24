- Follow live updates on Coronavirus pandemic in India and across globe
- Follow India-China Border News Live Updates
- Covid death toll in Gujarat crosses 1,700
- Expanding ambit, ICMR says all symptomatic persons may be tested
- Nearly impossible to ferry all patients to Covid care centres: Sisodia to L-G
- Garment units reopen in Bengaluru, but it is still a slow restart
- Before virus spread at Kanpur shelter, officials flagged overcrowding
- Govt asks Ramdev to explain Covid medicine claim
Smokey eyes to cat winged liner: Want to recreate Kriti Sanon’s makeup looks?Published: June 24, 2020 1:01:23 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Bengaluru may see lockdown again; Maharashtra to not hold ICSE exams
- Delhi's caseload grows at twice the national rate
- EntertainmentBulbbul movie review: A powerfully feminist, revisionist tale
- EntertainmentSufiyum Sujatayum trailer: Jayasurya, Aditi Rao Hydari promise a tragic love story
- TrendingElon Musk's interaction with son 'X Æ A-XII' goes viral, netizens come up with hilarious memes
- TrendingAnother failed painting restoration in Spain starts a laughing riot online
- SportsTen players test Covid-positive, but PCB insists England tour is on
- SportsNovak Djokovic tests positive for Covid-19 on return from Adria Tour
- OpinionCut interest rates, increase liquidity, allow fiscal deficit to widen
- Victory Day: why Russia celebrates WWII triumph on a different date
- LifestyleMonsoon diet: Eat right with these three immunity boosting foods
- TechnologyFive secret iOS 14 features you might not now know about