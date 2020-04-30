1 / 10

With every performance, Kriti Sanon might be convincing us of her mettle, but the actor has been equally convincing with her impressive sartorial choices. We quite like the way she elevates an ethnic look — by teaming a sari with a kurta or a ruffled blouse — and always manages to turn heads. We bring to you some of her recent looks which consist of lehengas, saris, and even fusion looks. (Designed by Gargi Singh)