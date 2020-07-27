1 / 10

One of the best things about Kriti Sanon's style is how accessible it seems. The actor dons both, a simple cotton kurta set and a Manish Malhotra sari with equal panache. On her birthday, here are some of her best style moments, which are easy to recreate. (Source: _vedikam, cord.in/Instagram, Varinder Chawla | Designed by Gargi Singh)