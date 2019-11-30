3 / 10

MISS: Bhumi Pednekar was seen in a short black dress with balloon sleeves from Wesley Harriott. While the dress was okay, the cut out detailing around her chest that was finished with a huge bow looked really off. Moreover, the closed collar button did not quite elevate the look. The cut-out trend is in vogue these days and we have seen some celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, and Karisma Kapoor among others acing the trend. But Pednekar’s outfit just did not impress us. The Lust Stories actor rounded out her look with signature nude makeup and prominent highlighter. (Source: APH IMages)