Top news
- China Defence Minister seeks Rajnath meet, Jaishankar says talks only option
- 83 lakh new NREGA cards since April, record surge in 7 years
- Explained: Failed Pakistan bid to taint India at UN Security Council
- PM Modi hardsells young, diverse, democratic India, says virus has not hit aspirations
- PDP cancels its first post-370 meet, says leaders not allowed to go out
- Bars in Delhi to open next week, with restrictions
- Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Actor had stopped taking medicines, 2 psychiatrists told cops
- India proposes G-20 principles on cross-border movement
- Team captain Vidit Gujrathi looks back at India’s dramatic shared title at the Online Chess Olympiad
Konkona Sen Sharma’s style is all about elegance; here’s proofSeptember 4, 2020 5:19:47 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- NEET, JEE: SC rejects review plea by six non-BJP states seeking postponement of exams
- Situation along LAC slightly tense, precautionary deployments made, says Army chief
- EntertainmentJL50 review: Abhay Deol series has a wobbly landing
- EntertainmentBigg Boss 14 to premiere on October 3
- TrendingElon Musk shares photos of homework from college and here's how netizens reacted
- TrendingMusician playing 'melon slices' to come up with peppy tune impresses internet
- SportsHarbhajan Singh pulls out of IPL 2020, cites 'personal reasons' to CSK
- SportsAlexis wanted United exit after one training session
- OpinionCovid mortality rate is falling, and not just in India. But long-term morbidity needs to be monitored
- What do new stock market margin norms mean for investors?
- LifestyleNusrat Jahan: Period leaves for women is commendable
- TechnologyRealme 7 vs Realme 6: What has changed in few months?