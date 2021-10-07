PANDORA PAPERS
- Harish Salve buys BVI firm to acquire London apartment
- Suris took tax haven route to hotel projects in Dubai, London
- MGF’s Shravan Gupta owned BVI firm, JV with Emaar got $2 million
- Booked by CBI, Manoj Prasad owns 2 offshore companies
- Wockhardt founder, family hold shares worth $20 million in Panama firm
- India-Pakistan duo passed proceeds from football deals to Seychelles firm
- Alok Industries ex-owners, top defaulters, set up offshore network
- Son of former Bengaluru police chief opened firm in Seychelles
- BR Shetty is a bankrupt billionaire — with a network of BVI firms
- Mumbai real estate major Hiranandani: Link to BVI, trust with $60 million in assets
- On Pandora Papers list: IRS officer and an ex-IT Chief Commissioner
- 3 offshore companies connect Swiss bank, top arbitrator and his wife, Gulf tycoon
- Antrix Diamonds defaults on bank loans, its owner sets up web of offshore companies
- Rosy Blue rejigged its offshore network after Panama expose
- HealthifyMe owner’s Singapore firm linked to former Putin aide’s fund
- Offshore footprint found in origins of IPL teams Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab
- Ex-chief of Military Intelligence and son set up firm in Seychelles; pegged inflow at $1 mn
- Suspect foreign money flows into booming American tax havens on promise of eternal secrecy
- Family trust of Goa miner Timblo’s son, transactions under Singapore scanner
Kolkata Durga Puja pandal showcases farmers' plight
