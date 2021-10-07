8 / 10

The Puja committee’s secretary Pratik Chowdhury told The Indian Express, “With Durga Puja being one of the greatest carnivals on earth, we often take the opportunity to spread messages. It is nothing political. The Puja pandal theme usually follows current topics. So, we thought since there have been several farmers’ protests for ages, and this is the most talked-about topic, why not make it a theme of the Puja pandal and show solidarity with farmers? We have spent Rs 25-26 lakh to create this theme.” (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)