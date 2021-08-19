4 / 12

Dol net was a traditional way of fishing that was more sustainable. The introduction of mechanized fishing boats in the late 1980’s made fishing easier and the fishermen could venture out in deep seas for the catch. The industry flourished briefly but led to overfishing, which has also proven to be one of the major contributors to the decline in fish catch; from the section The Community and Their Livelihood (Image Credit Sadashiv Raje)