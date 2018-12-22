Toggle Menu Sections
PHOTOS: Inside this year’s Kochi-Muziris Biennale

The ongoing Kochi-Muziris Biennale held in Kochi, Kerala began on December 12 and will continue till March 29, 2019. It is one of the largest art exhibitions in South Asia.

The fourth edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, which began on December 12 is being held in Kochi, Kerala and will continue till March 29, 2019. One of the largest art exhibitions in South Asia, it is being hosted by the Kochi Biennale Foundation, a non-profit charitable trust aimed at promoting art, culture and educational activities in India. The exhibition sees a wide varieties of programmes related to art and artists from various countries showcase their work as well. Furthermore, the Biennale offers programme of talks, seminars, screenings, music and workshops for students. (Source: Vishnu Varma)

The Kochi Biennale Foundation was founded in 2010 by artists Bose Krishnamachari and Riyas Komu while the first exhibition was held in 2012. (Source: Vishnu Varma)

Food stalls at the exhibition. (Source: Vishnu Varma)

Various forms of art are being exhibited at the Biennale. (Source: Vishnu Varma)

Artists showcase their paintings and portraits. (Source: Vishnu Varma)

Another artistic exhibition at the Biennale. (Source: Vishnu Varma)

The Biennale will go on till March 29. (Source: Vishnu Varma)

