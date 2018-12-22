PHOTOS: Inside this year’s Kochi-Muziris Biennale

The fourth edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, which began on December 12 is being held in Kochi, Kerala and will continue till March 29, 2019. One of the largest art exhibitions in South Asia, it is being hosted by the Kochi Biennale Foundation, a non-profit charitable trust aimed at promoting art, culture and educational activities in India. The exhibition sees a wide varieties of programmes related to art and artists from various countries showcase their work as well. Furthermore, the Biennale offers programme of talks, seminars, screenings, music and workshops for students. (Source: Vishnu Varma)