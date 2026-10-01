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War, Austerity and Dior’s New Look: The hemline moved down again during the Great Depression, with skirts generally reaching midcalf or the ankle. During World War II, however, utility and fabric rationing brought skirts back up to around knee length. After the war, Christian Dior’s 1947 “New Look” reversed the trend once more, bringing back voluminous skirts that fell to midcalf or even the ankle. The dramatic change prompted protests in the U.S. and elsewhere, with critics objecting to the return of longer, more restrictive-looking clothing. (wikimedia commons)