1 / 7

Observed annually on March 17, Saint Patrick’s Day serves as a tribute to the life and enduring legacy of Ireland’s patron saint. What originated in the 17th century as a solemn religious feast has since evolved into a vibrant global phenomenon. Today, the holiday transcends its ecclesiastical roots, manifesting as a worldwide celebration of Irish heritage defined by spirited parades, traditional folk music, and the unmistakable, verdant hue that blankets cities across the globe. (Source: Photo by wikimedia commons )