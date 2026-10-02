The family behind the Renaissance: Meet the Medici
The Medici family was a powerful Italian banking dynasty that rose to prominence in Florence and went on to rule Florence and Tuscany during the Renaissance. Here’s everything you need to know about the influential family.
The Medici family was one of the most powerful and influential dynasties in European history. Rising from banking to political dominance, they shaped the Renaissance, supported legendary artists, and even produced popes and queens.
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Origins of the Medici Family: The Medici family originated in Florence in the 14th century. They began as a modest family but rose to prominence through banking and commerce.
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The Medici Bank & Rise to Power: The family’s wealth came from the powerful Medici Bank, founded by Giovanni di Bicci de' Medici. His son, Cosimo de' Medici, used this wealth to gain political control over Florence.
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Patrons of the Renaissance: The Medici were great patrons of the arts, supporting legends like Michelangelo and Leonardo da Vinci. Their support helped Florence become the heart of the Renaissance.
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Political Power and Papacy: The family’s influence extended beyond Florence. They produced several popes, including Pope Leo X, strengthening their power across Europe and the Catholic Church.
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Catherine de’ Medici and France: Catherine de' Medici brought Medici influence to France after marrying into the royal family. She played a key role in French politics during a turbulent era.
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Decline of the Medici Dynasty: The Medici line eventually declined due to political struggles and lack of heirs. The dynasty ended in the 18th century with Anna Maria Luisa de' Medici, but their cultural legacy lives on.