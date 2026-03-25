The Nehru jacket is more than just a stylish garment; it is a symbol of India’s cultural evolution. From royal courts to political identity and modern runways, its journey reflects a rich history, heritage, and evolving fashion trends. (amazon.in)
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Royal Origins: The Nehru jacket traces its roots to the Achkan, a long coat worn by Indian nobility. It featured a high collar and tailored fit, symbolising status and sophistication. (wikimedia commons)
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Pre-Independence Identity: Before independence, the jacket (then called bandhgala coat or prince coat) was associated with elites and modern Indian identity. It blended Indian tradition with subtle Western tailoring. (facebook: Rajanyas)
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Link to Jawaharlal Nehru: Although Jawaharlal Nehru himself preferred the longer achkan, his signature high collared style made the shorter jacket famous. Over time, it became popularly known as the “Nehru jacket.” (wikimedia commons)
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Symbol of Independence: The jacket was often made from khadi, a fabric linked to India’s freedom movement. It became a symbol of self reliance, nationalism, and cultural pride. (wikimedia commons)
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Global Fashion Moment: In the 1960s, the Nehru jacket gained international popularity. Western designers and celebrities embraced it, turning it into a global fashion statement beyond India. (amazon.in)
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Modern Revival and Style: Today, the Nehru jacket is a versatile wardrobe essential. Designers experiment with fabrics like silk, linen, and brocade, blending tradition with contemporary fashion for weddings and everyday wear. (amazon.in)