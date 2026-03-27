The paratha is one of India’s most iconic dishes, loved for its flaky texture and endless variations. But more than just comfort food, the paratha has a rich history rooted in ancient culinary traditions and regional diversity. (unsplash)
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Origins of Paratha: The word “paratha” comes from Sanskrit, “parat” (layers) and “atta” (flour). It reflects the layered structure of this delicious flatbread, which has been part of Indian cuisine for centuries. (unsplash)
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Ancient Mentions: Parathas are believed to have originated in the Indian subcontinent and are referenced in ancient texts and medieval cookbooks, including Ain-i-Akbari, which documents royal kitchens. (wikimedia commons)
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Modern Day Popularity: Today, parathas are enjoyed worldwide with endless innovations, from fusion fillings to healthier versions. They remain a symbol of comfort and tradition in Indian cuisine. (unsplash)
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Mughal Influence: During the Mughal era, parathas evolved into richer versions with ghee and stuffed fillings. They became a staple in royal feasts and North Indian cuisine. (unsplash)
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Regional Variations: Different regions created their own styles, from Punjabi stuffed parathas to Bengali lachha parathas and South Indian versions with unique flours and techniques. (unsplash)
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Street Food Culture: Places like Paranthe Wali Gali in Old Delhi popularised stuffed parathas, making them a beloved street food enjoyed with pickles and chutneys. (wikimedia commons)