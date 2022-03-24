1 / 10

Bringing back life into the art space, two new exhibitions at Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) will be open onsite after a year of Covid restrictions from March 23, 2022 at 145, DLF, South Court Mall, Saket. The two exhibitions ‘K Ramanujam: Into the Moonlight Parade…’ and ‘Atul Dodiya: Walking with the Waves’ curated by Roobina Karode, chief curator and director, bring forth recreations through an array of visual stimuli, as per the press statement. While both artists are spaced by distinct junctures in Indian art, they are connected through underlying chords of hope and resilience; An artwork by K Ramanujam (Source: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art)