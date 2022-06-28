3 / 13

Debasish Mukherjee’s (b. 1973) work is an ode to the years from his childhood and the artisanal past. The work is poetic in its nature of folding, stacking and meticulously arranging the fabric of the white sarees from his late grandmother’s collection which now bears the insignia in the form of digital print portraits on both sides of the stack (Source: KNMA)