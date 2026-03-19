Indian philanthropist and art patron Kiran Nadar has been honoured with the Global Arts Patronage Award (2026) by Hamburger Bahnhof in Germany. The award recognises her global contribution to supporting contemporary art and artists, further cementing her role as one of the most influential cultural patrons worldwide. (facebook: knma)
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Who is Kiran Nadar? Kiran Nadar is one of India’s leading art collectors and philanthropists. She is the founder of the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art and has played a major role in promoting modern and contemporary Indian art globally. (instagram: kiran_nadar)
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The Prestigious Award: She received the Global Arts Patronage Award from Hamburger Bahnhof, a major contemporary art museum in Berlin. The award honours individuals whose philanthropy strengthens international art communities. (wikipedia)
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When and Where: The award was presented during the gala event “A Night in Berlin” held on March 14, 2026, marking the launch of new international art awards by the museum. (berlin.de)
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Her Impact on Indian Art: Through her museum and philanthropic work, she has built one of India’s most important private art collections and created platforms for emerging and established artists. (instagram: kiran_nadar)
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Why She Was Honoured: Kiran Nadar was recognised for her long-term support of art institutions, artists, and cultural initiatives, both in India and globally. Her work has helped make art more accessible to wider audiences. (instagram: kiran_nadar)
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Other Recognitions: Apart from this global honour, she has also been awarded the Padma Shri (2024) and named Art Patron of the Year at major art awards, highlighting her continued influence in the cultural world. (X: ministry of information and broadcasting)