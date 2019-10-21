Lifestyle Gallery Kim Kardashian turns 39: Throwback to her most iconic fashion moments Kim Kardashian turns 39! The KKW Beauty founder, who is well-known for her fashion choices, never ceases to amaze us. On her special day, we take a look at her stylish moments Literally and figuratively, Kim K looks drop-dead gorgeous in this body-hugging outfit by Mugler Fashion House. In fact, this is his first design in 20 years. The star wore it to this year's Met Gala. (Source: Reuters) In 2017, the star went for a "barely-there'look for the opening of Balmain's store in Los Angeles. She teamed a white crop top with her sheer skirt which added to the lengthening illusion and teamed the entire outfit with clear heels. (Source: @kimkardashian/ Instagram) The Kardashian-Jenner sisters made their own runway as they dressed up as Victoria Secret's angels on Halloween 2018. Her angelic look was completed with the wings and the bikini from Victoria Secret's itself. The look was completed with nude strappy heels. (Source: @kimkardashian/ Instagram) The star who is well-known for breaking trends in the fashion world nailed this sheer look with her thigh-high transparent boots for her husband singer-turned-designer Kanye West’s show in New York in 2016. (Source: Yeezyboost/Instagram) Kardashian West donned a head-to-toe gold Atelier Versace corseted gown adorned with embellished crosses for Met Gala 2018. She skipped earrings, and kept the jewelry minimal. To give us all the sultry vibes, she went for a sleek ponytail and smokey eyes. (Source: @kimkardashian/ Instagram)