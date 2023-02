1 / 10

Before we could finish soaking in the beauty of her haldi look, Kiara Advani once again took to Instagram to share a new set of pictures from her wedding festivities with Sidharth Malhotra -- this time from their lavish sangeet ceremony.



Once again, the couple stuck to creations by fashion designer Manish Malhotra, keeping it blingy and glamorous. (Source: Instagram/Kiara Advani)