1 / 9

Every time the Kabir Singh actor steps out in lehengas, we are automatically impressed. Whether it is Manish Malhotra or Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, the actor has donned creations by an array of designers, and manages to turn heads in each outfit with minimal make-up and statement jewellery. But what we like is the way she keeps experimenting even in that space with loads of mirror work and embellishments. Take a look at these pictures and decide for yourself. (Designed by Gargi Singh)