1 / 11

Kendall Jenner and her fashion outings need no introduction. The supermodel, who has walked the ramp for some of the biggest names in the fashion industry -- from Victoria's Secret, Marc Jacobs, to Balmain and many more -- has a very edgy personal sense of style. Take a look at these 10 pictures to understand what exactly her wardrobe looks like. (Photos: Kendall Jenner/ Instagram, Design: Gargi Singh)