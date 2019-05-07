Toggle Menu Sections
From Katy Perry to Jared Leto: Photos of the most dramatic outfits at Met Gala 2019https://indianexpress.com/photos/lifestyle-gallery/katy-perry-priyanka-chopra-lady-gaga-jared-leto-dramatic-outfits-met-gala-2019-5715578/

From Katy Perry to Jared Leto: Photos of the most dramatic outfits at Met Gala 2019

The Met Gala, which sees celebrities dressed in extravagant fineries, is an annual fashion event which is held on the first Monday of May. This year, the most significant fashion fundraiser was hosted on May 6. The Costume Institute’s spring 2019 exhibition explored the theme ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion’. As defined by Merriam-Webster, Camp is a style or mode of personal or creative expression that is absurdly exaggerated and often fuses elements of high and popular culture. Here's a look at celebrities doing justice to the theme.

priyanka chopra, priyanka chopra met gala, priyanka chopra met gala 2019, met gala 2019, met gala, met gala best looks, met gala worst looks, met gala photos, met gala 2019 photos, met gala indian express, met gala 2019 indian express, lady gaga, dramatic looks met gala, dramatic looks met gala indian express, jared leto, ezra miller, michael urie, cardi b, men fashion met gala, male celebs met gala 2019, billy porter met gala, indian express news

High on drama, Lady Gaga arrived wearing a giant pink dress with a parachute skirt, an eye-catching 25-foot train and a matching bow on her head, all from her good friend Brandon Maxwell’s brand. (Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

priyanka chopra, priyanka chopra met gala, priyanka chopra met gala 2019, met gala 2019, met gala, met gala best looks, met gala worst looks, met gala photos, met gala 2019 photos, met gala indian express, met gala 2019 indian express, lady gaga, dramatic looks met gala, dramatic looks met gala indian express, jared leto, ezra miller, michael urie, cardi b, men fashion met gala, male celebs met gala 2019, billy porter met gala, indian express news

Sending shockwaves in a dramatic Dior gown from its Spring 2018 collection, Priyanka Chopra Jonas reminded us of Edward Scissorhands from the 1990 fantasy film of the same name. Some even likened her to the Mad Hatter from Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland. (Photo: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

priyanka chopra, priyanka chopra met gala, priyanka chopra met gala 2019, met gala 2019, met gala, met gala best looks, met gala worst looks, met gala photos, met gala 2019 photos, met gala indian express, met gala 2019 indian express, lady gaga, dramatic looks met gala, dramatic looks met gala indian express, jared leto, ezra miller, michael urie, cardi b, men fashion met gala, male celebs met gala 2019, billy porter met gala, indian express news

Jared Leto stepped out in a jewel encrusted silk gown and a decapitated wax-like replica of his own head which is a part of Gucci's creepy head clutches. (Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

priyanka chopra, priyanka chopra met gala, priyanka chopra met gala 2019, met gala 2019, met gala, met gala best looks, met gala worst looks, met gala photos, met gala 2019 photos, met gala indian express, met gala 2019 indian express, lady gaga, dramatic looks met gala, dramatic looks met gala indian express, jared leto, ezra miller, michael urie, cardi b, men fashion met gala, male celebs met gala 2019, billy porter met gala, indian express news

Katy Perry stepped out in Moschino at Met Gala 2019. (Photo: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

priyanka chopra, priyanka chopra met gala, priyanka chopra met gala 2019, met gala 2019, met gala, met gala best looks, met gala worst looks, met gala photos, met gala 2019 photos, met gala indian express, met gala 2019 indian express, lady gaga, dramatic looks met gala, dramatic looks met gala indian express, jared leto, ezra miller, michael urie, cardi b, men fashion met gala, male celebs met gala 2019, billy porter met gala, indian express news

Ryan Murphy picked a pearl-embellished Christian Siriano outfit for the event. (Photo: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

priyanka chopra, priyanka chopra met gala, priyanka chopra met gala 2019, met gala 2019, met gala, met gala best looks, met gala worst looks, met gala photos, met gala 2019 photos, met gala indian express, met gala 2019 indian express, lady gaga, dramatic looks met gala, dramatic looks met gala indian express, jared leto, ezra miller, michael urie, cardi b, men fashion met gala, male celebs met gala 2019, billy porter met gala, indian express news

Celine Dion stepped out in Oscar de la Renta at Met Gala 2019. (Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

priyanka chopra, priyanka chopra met gala, priyanka chopra met gala 2019, met gala 2019, met gala, met gala best looks, met gala worst looks, met gala photos, met gala 2019 photos, met gala indian express, met gala 2019 indian express, lady gaga, dramatic looks met gala, dramatic looks met gala indian express, jared leto, ezra miller, michael urie, cardi b, men fashion met gala, male celebs met gala 2019, billy porter met gala, indian express news

Billy Porter chose The Blonds and boots by Giuseppe Zanotti.for Met Gala 2019. (Photo:Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

priyanka chopra, priyanka chopra met gala, priyanka chopra met gala 2019, met gala 2019, met gala, met gala best looks, met gala worst looks, met gala photos, met gala 2019 photos, met gala indian express, met gala 2019 indian express, lady gaga, dramatic looks met gala, dramatic looks met gala indian express, jared leto, ezra miller, michael urie, cardi b, men fashion met gala, male celebs met gala 2019, billy porter met gala, indian express news

Cara Delevingne stepped out in Dior at Met Gala 2019. (Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

priyanka chopra, priyanka chopra met gala, priyanka chopra met gala 2019, met gala 2019, met gala, met gala best looks, met gala worst looks, met gala photos, met gala 2019 photos, met gala indian express, met gala 2019 indian express, lady gaga, dramatic looks met gala, dramatic looks met gala indian express, jared leto, ezra miller, michael urie, cardi b, men fashion met gala, male celebs met gala 2019, billy porter met gala, indian express news

Ezra Miller in Burberry and seven eyes face paint. (Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

priyanka chopra, priyanka chopra met gala, priyanka chopra met gala 2019, met gala 2019, met gala, met gala best looks, met gala worst looks, met gala photos, met gala 2019 photos, met gala indian express, met gala 2019 indian express, lady gaga, dramatic looks met gala, dramatic looks met gala indian express, jared leto, ezra miller, michael urie, cardi b, men fashion met gala, male celebs met gala 2019, billy porter met gala, indian express news

Michael Urie in a split-gender ensemble by Christian Siriano, a boot by Doc Martens and a satin pink block heeled pump. (Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

priyanka chopra, priyanka chopra met gala, priyanka chopra met gala 2019, met gala 2019, met gala, met gala best looks, met gala worst looks, met gala photos, met gala 2019 photos, met gala indian express, met gala 2019 indian express, lady gaga, dramatic looks met gala, dramatic looks met gala indian express, jared leto, ezra miller, michael urie, cardi b, men fashion met gala, male celebs met gala 2019, billy porter met gala, indian express news

Emily Ratajkowski stepped out in Dundas at Met Gala 2019. (Photo: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

priyanka chopra, priyanka chopra met gala, priyanka chopra met gala 2019, met gala 2019, met gala, met gala best looks, met gala worst looks, met gala photos, met gala 2019 photos, met gala indian express, met gala 2019 indian express, lady gaga, dramatic looks met gala, dramatic looks met gala indian express, jared leto, ezra miller, michael urie, cardi b, men fashion met gala, male celebs met gala 2019, billy porter met gala, indian express news

Janelle Monae in Christian Siriano at Met Gala 2019. (Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

priyanka chopra, priyanka chopra met gala, priyanka chopra met gala 2019, met gala 2019, met gala, met gala best looks, met gala worst looks, met gala photos, met gala 2019 photos, met gala indian express, met gala 2019 indian express, lady gaga, dramatic looks met gala, dramatic looks met gala indian express, jared leto, ezra miller, michael urie, cardi b, men fashion met gala, male celebs met gala 2019, billy porter met gala, indian express news

Gigi Hadid stepped out in Michael Kors at Met Gala 2019. (Photo: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

priyanka chopra, priyanka chopra met gala, priyanka chopra met gala 2019, met gala 2019, met gala, met gala best looks, met gala worst looks, met gala photos, met gala 2019 photos, met gala indian express, met gala 2019 indian express, lady gaga, dramatic looks met gala, dramatic looks met gala indian express, jared leto, ezra miller, michael urie, cardi b, men fashion met gala, male celebs met gala 2019, billy porter met gala, indian express news

Cardi B stepped out in Thom Browne at Met Gala 2019. (Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 No Modi, if no Mandir: Computer Baba prays for Digvijaya Singh's victory in MP
2 Tamil Nadu 11th Plus One result 2019: When and where to check
3 ICC World Cup 2019: Anrich Nortje ruled out with fractured thumb, Chris Morris named replacement