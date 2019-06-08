Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra: Fashion hits and misses (June 2-June 8)

HIT: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who was seen with her husband Anand Ahuja, cut a chic picture in a Fenty coral pantsuit at the the GQ 100 Best Dressed 2019 event. We quite liked the thick belt detailing at the waist, which added a twist her overall look. The look was rounded out with hair tied in a neat bun and was accessorised with sneakers. (Source: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)