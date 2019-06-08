Toggle Menu Sections
Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra: Fashion hits and misses (June 2-June 8)https://indianexpress.com/photos/lifestyle-gallery/katrina-kaif-sonam-kapoor-priyanka-chopra-fashion-hits-misses-5770655/

Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra: Fashion hits and misses (June 2-June 8)

We spotted a lot of celebrities this week, and most of them managed to impress us with their sartorial choices. From Sonam Kapoor to Kiara Advani, take a look at who wore what this week.

Katrina Kaif fashion, Sonam Kapoor pics, Priyanka Chopra fashion, Kriti Sanon looks, celeb fashion, priyanka chopra looks, Huma qureshi fashion, fashion hits and misses, fashion hits and misses indian express, indian express news

HIT: Katrina Kaif, whose latest film Bharat released recently, looked gorgeous in a Sabyasachi lehengs at the premiere of the film. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Kaif flaunted her toned midriff, and completed her look with a statement neckpiece from the designer, smokey eyes and nude make-up. The outfit also worked wonderfully to accentuate the actor’s svelte frame. (Source: Tanya Ghavri/Instagram)

Katrina Kaif fashion, Sonam Kapoor pics, Priyanka Chopra fashion, Kriti Sanon looks, celeb fashion, priyanka chopra looks, Huma qureshi fashion, fashion hits and misses, fashion hits and misses indian express, indian express news

HIT: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who was seen with her husband Anand Ahuja, cut a chic picture in a Fenty coral pantsuit at the the GQ 100 Best Dressed 2019 event. We quite liked the thick belt detailing at the waist, which added a twist her overall look. The look was rounded out with hair tied in a neat bun and was accessorised with sneakers. (Source: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

Katrina Kaif fashion, Sonam Kapoor pics, Priyanka Chopra fashion, Kriti Sanon looks, celeb fashion, priyanka chopra looks, Huma qureshi fashion, fashion hits and misses, fashion hits and misses indian express, indian express news

HIT: Huma Qureshi impressed us a great deal in a sequinned jumpsuit from Alexander Terekhov at the GQ 100 Best Dressed 2019 event. Styled by Mohit Rai, the look was not accessorised much. Letting the outfit to do all the talking, it was completed with hair tied in a neat ponytail. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Katrina Kaif fashion, Sonam Kapoor pics, Priyanka Chopra fashion, Kriti Sanon looks, celeb fashion, priyanka chopra looks, Huma qureshi fashion, fashion hits and misses, fashion hits and misses indian express, indian express news

HIT: Disha Patani was spotted with Tiger Shroff at the special screening of recently-released film, Bharat. Patani looked lovely in a white corset top that she teamed with distressed jeans. The look was completed with smokey eyes, hair styled into soft curls and a dainty choker. (Source: APH Images)

Katrina Kaif fashion, Sonam Kapoor pics, Priyanka Chopra fashion, Kriti Sanon looks, celeb fashion, priyanka chopra looks, Huma qureshi fashion, fashion hits and misses, fashion hits and misses indian express, indian express news

MISS: Priyanka Chopra is a bonafide fashion icon, and manages to turn heads whenever she steps out in public. For her latest outing, however, the Quantico actor went for an unusual look – a black gown with chainmail detailing. Subtle make-up, neatly combed hair parted on the side, a pair of earrings and black heels completed the look. (Source: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Katrina Kaif fashion, Sonam Kapoor pics, Priyanka Chopra fashion, Kriti Sanon looks, celeb fashion, priyanka chopra looks, Huma qureshi fashion, fashion hits and misses, fashion hits and misses indian express, indian express news

HIT: Kriti Sanon kept things simple in a blush pink off-shoulder dress and accessorised it with white sneakers at the special screening of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat. (Source: APH Images)

Katrina Kaif fashion, Sonam Kapoor pics, Priyanka Chopra fashion, Kriti Sanon looks, celeb fashion, priyanka chopra looks, Huma qureshi fashion, fashion hits and misses, fashion hits and misses indian express, indian express news

HIT: Kiara Advani looked lovely in a sheer lilac lace top from Atsu Sekhose which was teamed with a white mini skirt at the launch of the song, Mere Sohneya, from her upcoming movie Kabir Singh. Styled by Priyanka Kapadia, the actor opted for loose hair, subtle make-up and completed her look with a pair of strappy heels. (Source: APH Images)

Katrina Kaif fashion, Sonam Kapoor pics, Priyanka Chopra fashion, Kriti Sanon looks, celeb fashion, priyanka chopra looks, Huma qureshi fashion, fashion hits and misses, fashion hits and misses indian express, indian express news

HIT: The actor was recently spotted wearing an off-white and grey printed bodysuit from H&M. We quite liked the cut and the way it was paired with high-waisted khaki pants. (Source: APH Images)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 55% of parents are at risk of endangering kids’ safety online, says survey
2 Tathagata Datta tops in Tripura Madhyamik exams, pass percentage is 64.60%
3 Drinking coffee may not cause stiff arteries, says study