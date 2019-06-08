Lifestyle Gallery Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra: Fashion hits and misses (June 2-June 8) We spotted a lot of celebrities this week, and most of them managed to impress us with their sartorial choices. From Sonam Kapoor to Kiara Advani, take a look at who wore what this week. HIT: Katrina Kaif, whose latest film Bharat released recently, looked gorgeous in a Sabyasachi lehengs at the premiere of the film. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Kaif flaunted her toned midriff, and completed her look with a statement neckpiece from the designer, smokey eyes and nude make-up. The outfit also worked wonderfully to accentuate the actor’s svelte frame. (Source: Tanya Ghavri/Instagram) HIT: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who was seen with her husband Anand Ahuja, cut a chic picture in a Fenty coral pantsuit at the the GQ 100 Best Dressed 2019 event. We quite liked the thick belt detailing at the waist, which added a twist her overall look. The look was rounded out with hair tied in a neat bun and was accessorised with sneakers. (Source: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram) HIT: Huma Qureshi impressed us a great deal in a sequinned jumpsuit from Alexander Terekhov at the GQ 100 Best Dressed 2019 event. Styled by Mohit Rai, the look was not accessorised much. Letting the outfit to do all the talking, it was completed with hair tied in a neat ponytail. (Source: Varinder Chawla) HIT: Disha Patani was spotted with Tiger Shroff at the special screening of recently-released film, Bharat. Patani looked lovely in a white corset top that she teamed with distressed jeans. The look was completed with smokey eyes, hair styled into soft curls and a dainty choker. (Source: APH Images) MISS: Priyanka Chopra is a bonafide fashion icon, and manages to turn heads whenever she steps out in public. For her latest outing, however, the Quantico actor went for an unusual look – a black gown with chainmail detailing. Subtle make-up, neatly combed hair parted on the side, a pair of earrings and black heels completed the look. (Source: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni) HIT: Kriti Sanon kept things simple in a blush pink off-shoulder dress and accessorised it with white sneakers at the special screening of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat. (Source: APH Images) HIT: Kiara Advani looked lovely in a sheer lilac lace top from Atsu Sekhose which was teamed with a white mini skirt at the launch of the song, Mere Sohneya, from her upcoming movie Kabir Singh. Styled by Priyanka Kapadia, the actor opted for loose hair, subtle make-up and completed her look with a pair of strappy heels. (Source: APH Images) HIT: The actor was recently spotted wearing an off-white and grey printed bodysuit from H&M. We quite liked the cut and the way it was paired with high-waisted khaki pants. (Source: APH Images)