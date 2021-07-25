Must Read
- Follow latest news and live updates on Tokyo Olympics 2020
- How a bizarre case of social-media deceit led to the death of three in Kerala
- Why Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is a road movie the post-pandemic world wants to return to
- Don’t let daily count go above 50,000: Covid group to Govt
- Opinion | P Chidambaram writes: Government rides a winged horse
- From lifting firewood to carrying the weight of a nation: Mother recalls journey
- Opinion | Tavleen Singh writes: History shows, raiding newspapers never works
- Exiting BSY’s show of strength leaves BJP squirming
- When love of all kinds finds home in a Delhi safe house
From Katrina Kaif to Shilpa Shetty: Fashion hits and misses (July 19 – 25)July 25, 2021 4:15:04 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- How a bizarre case of social media deceit led to three deaths in Kerala
- CitiesBSY on replacement speculations: ‘Expect decision by evening’
- EntertainmentSidharth Malhotra plays Captain Vikram Batra in Shershaah; here's everything to know about the decorated army officer
- EntertainmentThe Kapil Sharma Show's first teaser: 'Now no more tension, no more sadness,' the team promises. Watch
- TrendingMirabai Chanu wins silver at Tokyo Olympics, netizens celebrate with creatives
- Trending'Double trouble': Video of two-headed snake eating mice goes viral
- LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 2: Mary Kom, Manika Batra, PV Sindhu all win
- Tokyo 2020: Manika Batra finds her game in time to pull off an upset
- OpinionGovernment rides a winged horse
- Why Manipur is churning out world-class weightlifters
- LifestyleTokyo Olympics: Dominos India announces lifetime free pizza for Mirabai Chanu after historic win
- TechnologyiMac 2021 review: A revolution on your home-office desk