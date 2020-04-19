1 / 10

Katrina Kaif's style can be described as simple and chic. The actor plays it safe and simple and while it might have been a constant complaint against her, her style has gradually evolved and now her basic style is accessible as well as aspirational. The actor, more often than not, steps out in short dresses and gives us major summer fashion goals. If you are yet to decide on your summer wardrobe, Katrina Kaif is the one you should be taking tips from.