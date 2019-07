Katrina Kaif and not someone who believes in experiments, but is also someone manages to impress the fashion police at almost every red carpet event. On her birthday, we dig out some sizzling red outfits that she rocked making red one of her go-to colour palette whenever in doubt. Katrina Kaif looked ravishing in a red Nikhil Thampi suit. We quite liked the slits near the waist. Styled by Bhawna Sharma, the look was completed with smokey eyes. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)