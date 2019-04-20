Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor: Fashion Hits & Misses (Apr 14 – Apr 20)

MISS: Priyanka Chopra Jonas is not the one to shy away from experiments and was recently seen embracing the colours of spring. Dressed in a Blumarine outfit with bold yellow and pink flower prints, the actor smiled for the camera. But her sartorial choice failed to impress us. There were just too many elements at work and we feel Mimi Cutrell’s styling could have been better. For instance, a nude pair of shoes instead of the neon yellow ones – given that the outfit is already so bright – would have worked better. (Source: Ximena Kavalekas/Instagram)