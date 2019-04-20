Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor: Fashion Hits & Misses (Apr 14 – Apr 20)

HIT: Sonam Kapoor is a bonafide fashion icon. Recently, she decided to dig deep into the retro diaries for her appearance at the FICCI FLO Annual Session with a white on white ensemble. We think her outfit by French design house Dice Kayek made quite a statement with the power shoulder details combined with the umbrella cut of the skirt – strong and feminine. We also like the touch of the polka dots on the skirt and her hair. Everything about this look shouts retro chic, especially with the scarlet lips, the loose strands of wavy hair framing her face and the silver hoops. (Source: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)