Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor: Fashion Hits & Misses (Apr 14 – Apr 20)

Who better to turn to for some fashion inspiration than Bollywood celebrities, who manage to turn heads each time they step out. Here's a look at who wore what this week.

HIT: Katrina Kaif might not have applause-worthy personal style but the lady manages to look good whenever she steps out. Recently, the Bharat actor was seen looking striking in a red summer dress from Ermanno Scervino. She decided to keep the styling simple by teaming it with a pair of brown heels. What we like most is that she decided to skip jewellery and stick to her signature make-up. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Alia Bhatt, whose latest film Kalank released this week, was spotted at the special screening of the film in an all-white chic and comfortable look. The cotton anarkali was paired with flared pants and a matching dupatta. The ensemble from Drzya by Ridhi Suri was accessorised with silver jhumkas from Sangeeta Boochra. (Source: APH Images)

HIT: Kriti Sanon was seen in a sleeveless anarkali by designer Manish Malhotra. We feel the ensemble would make for a lovely morning wear. The look was accessorised with statement earrings, while hair parted at the centre and minimal make-up completed the actor's look. (Source: Manish Malhotra/Instagram)

MISS: Priyanka Chopra Jonas is not the one to shy away from experiments and was recently seen embracing the colours of spring. Dressed in a Blumarine outfit with bold yellow and pink flower prints, the actor smiled for the camera. But her sartorial choice failed to impress us. There were just too many elements at work and we feel Mimi Cutrell’s styling could have been better. For instance, a nude pair of shoes instead of the neon yellow ones – given that the outfit is already so bright – would have worked better. (Source: Ximena Kavalekas/Instagram)

HIT: Sonam Kapoor is a bonafide fashion icon. Recently, she decided to dig deep into the retro diaries for her appearance at the FICCI FLO Annual Session with a white on white ensemble. We think her outfit by French design house Dice Kayek made quite a statement with the power shoulder details combined with the umbrella cut of the skirt – strong and feminine. We also like the touch of the polka dots on the skirt and her hair. Everything about this look shouts retro chic, especially with the scarlet lips, the loose strands of wavy hair framing her face and the silver hoops. (Source: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

HIT: Anushka Sharma likes to keep her style elegant yet simple. Recently, she and husband Virat Kohli hosted a party for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team members where they let their hair down in chic casuals. Sharma teamed her blue crop top with a high waist white skirt with a belt detail. She decided to give jewellery a miss and rounded out her look with a smart watch, black criss-cross flats, blow dry hair and minimum make-up. (Source: Dev Padikkal/Instagram)

