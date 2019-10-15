Lifestyle Gallery Kate and Prince William are on their first official visit to Pakistan; see pics Prince William and wife Kate Middleton are on their maiden tour to Pakistan, having arrived on October 14. The royal visit will last five days. Britains' Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton arrived in Islamabad on Monday, the first royal trip to Pakistan in more than a decade. The Duchess looked regal in an aqua blue dress and matching pants. (Source: REUTERS/Peter Nicholls) The couple was received at the Pakistani Air Force Base Nur Khan in Islamabad. (Source: REUTERS/Peter Nicholls) The royal couple is scheduled to visit Northern Areas and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa besides capital Islamabad and Lahore during their five-day visit. (Source: REUTERS/Peter Nicholls) Earlier in the day, the Duchess was clicked in a traditional blue salwaar-kurta, as she visited the Margalla Hills in Islamabad. The ensemble has been designed by Pakistani designer Maheen Khan. (Source: REUTERS/Peter Nicholls) For their first major outing, the royal couple chose to visit the Islamabad Model College for Girls on Tuesday. Prince William kept it simple in a powder-blue shirt and black pants. (Source: REUTERS/Ian Vogler)