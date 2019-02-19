Toggle Menu Sections
Karl Lagerfeld dies at 85: Quotes from the iconic fashion designer

Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld dies at 85: For a man who wore many hats and had an outspoken personality, here are some of the most popular quotes from the designer. 

Iconic French designer and fashion icon, Karl Lagerfeld passed away on February 19 at the age of 85. Known for serving as the creative director of the French luxury fashion house Chanel, creative director of the Italian fur and leather goods fashion house Fendi, collaborating with high street brands like H&M and Diesel and coming up with his own eponymous fashion label, he was one of the most prolific names in the fashion industry. Not just limiting his career to fashion designing, Lagerfeld experimented with film direction, photography, nutrition and even came up with Chanel's famous fragrance line. For a man who wore many hats and had an outspoken personality, here are some of the most popular quotes from the designer. (Source: AP, Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Karl Lagerfeld was born in Hamburg to a German mother and Swedish father. He moved to Paris in 1952.

Got his first major experience in 1955 by winning a design contest for a coat at the famed fashion house Pierre Balmain.

Lagerfeld was offered a collaboration with Fendi in 1972.

Almost a decade later, in 1983, Lagerfeld took over as chief designer of Chanel.

He spent 36 years working for the company during which he did not just limit his expertise and skill to fashion, but also used this talent to help to create Chanel‘s widely popular fragrance line.

Lagerfeld also expanded his horizons and collaborated with Diesel and H&M.

Two years later, Lagerfeld launched a men and women’s collection under his own name, K Karl Lagerfeld.

He did fashion shoots for popular magazines like Vogue, V Magazine, and Harper’s Bazaar and carved a name for himself in this field.

