Karl Lagerfeld dies at 85: Quotes from the iconic fashion designer

Iconic French designer and fashion icon, Karl Lagerfeld passed away on February 19 at the age of 85. Known for serving as the creative director of the French luxury fashion house Chanel, creative director of the Italian fur and leather goods fashion house Fendi, collaborating with high street brands like H&M and Diesel and coming up with his own eponymous fashion label, he was one of the most prolific names in the fashion industry. Not just limiting his career to fashion designing, Lagerfeld experimented with film direction, photography, nutrition and even came up with Chanel's famous fragrance line. For a man who wore many hats and had an outspoken personality, here are some of the most popular quotes from the designer. (Source: AP, Designed by Rajan Sharma)



Karl Lagerfeld was born in Hamburg to a German mother and Swedish father. He moved to Paris in 1952.