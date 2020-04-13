1 / 11

Karisma Kapoor's style can be described as simple and elegant. The actor has always kept her fashion game on point, and can nail Indian and Wester wear with equal elan. But she looks especially stunning in saris. Over the years, Karisma has donned sheer saris to elaborately embroidered ones, and has looked lovely. We really like the way she accessorises her outfits, and the blouses she teams them up with. We have assembled some of our favourite looks of the Mentalhood actor. Tell us what you think of them. (Designed by Gargi Singh)