Karisma Kapoor's sartorial choices are a class apart. While on some days she will turn heads in a simple T-shirt and jeans look, she will go all blingy on others. But, nonetheless, it is safe to assume that red is her colour, and we cannot get enough of it. Take a look at all these pictures of the actor in various shades of red — it will certainly be a respite for sore eyes! (Photos: Karisma Kapoor/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)