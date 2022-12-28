1 / 8

That Karisma Kapoor has impeccable style, is a proven fact. But, we would like to add that while we admire all her looks, we are (slightly) partial towards her ethnic outings that are always paired with just the right makeup and hairstle. Not only does she carries saris, suits and lehengas with equal ease, but she also exudes oodles of glamour and fun! So, if you are also a fan of her desi avatar, lets check out some of her best looks.



For Dussehra this year, Karisma opted for a floral printed look which we absolutely loved! (Source: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)