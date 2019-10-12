Lifestyle Gallery Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone: Fashion hits and misses (Oct 6-Oct 12) This week we saw a bunch of red carpets looks following with festive moods of celebrities during the celebration of Dashami, Durga Puja and Navratri. Here's a roundup of Bollywood's fashion outings and see who left us impressed. HIT: Alia Bhatt was seen in a hand painted red organza sari from the label Picchika. Styled by Ami Patel, the look was accessorised with earrings from Amrapali Jewels. (Source: Ami Patel/Instgram) HIT: Sara Ali Khan was in Kolkata for the Jashan -e-Dandiya event. She looked pretty in a red ehtnic ensemble. (Source: Varinder Chawla) HIT: Ranveer Singh did not disappoint this time too. He channelled his inner Charlie Chaplin as he was spotted in a floral printed shirt paired with black blazer and trousers. The hat and the shades have our attention and the stick of course. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) HIT: Kajol was seen in gulabi gota sari teamed with zari panna bandhani blouse, both from the label Lajjoo C. Although the look works, we wish she had done away with the pink bangles. (Source: Radhika Mehra/Instagram) MISS: Sobhita Dhulipala is known for experimenting but sometimes they backfire and last night was one such day. The outfit did nothing for her and the high-neck top made things worse. (Source: Varinder Chawla) HIT: Anushka Sharma looked like a vision in this white outfit. This off-shoulder risqué dress from Aadnevik looked gorgeous on her. The French lace detailing, the high-thigh slit made it our most favourite attire from the night. The look was rounded out with hair styled in soft waves, minimal make-up and a nude shade of lipstick. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) HIT: Vidya Balan opted for the classic black and gold combination. The black sheer sari was intricately embroidered with gold at the hem. The look was rounded out with gold earrings, pink lips, neatly tied hair and a black bindi. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) MISS: Malaika Arora stepped out in an off-shoulder leopard print dress; and while the thing about animal print is that it never really goes out of fashion, it mostly works when worn minimally. The dress, with the elaborate bow and the belt clinched at the waist, is not just outdated, but also unflattering. The black earrings and the shiny makeup made matters worse. (Source: APH Images)