MISS: Sonakshi Sinha continued to flaunt her deep-cut blouses and chiffon sarees onscreen, the actor experimented with Anamika Khanna for her recent Dabangg 3 promotion. However, it only added to the list of her not-so-fashionable outings. Sinha‘s love for midriff-baring outfits—especially crop tops—is evident through her recent sartorial picks, whether it’s Indian ethnic wear, gym outfits or even red carpet looks. This time, she went for a black crop top with bang-on detailing in the middle, which seemed unnecessary. She paired it with a pair of fuchsia palazzos. (Source: Varinder Chawla)