- Follow Coronavirus LIVE Updates
- Varavara Rao taking undue benefit of pandemic to seek bail: NIA to Bombay HC
- Gujarat Covid tally crosses 50,000, Bhavnagar, Rajkot emerge concerns
- Maharashtra: Active Covid caseload share drops in 8 dists in a month, rises in 24 others
- Virus strikes down Shravani mela, set to send economy of Bihar town to ICU
- Explained: Cough droplets travel longer when it’s cold & humid–new Covid model
- 1 in 5 in Delhi sero-survey developed antibodies, indicating spread of virus
- Cases surge, 23 trains run full Monday, down from 80 in early July
From Sonakshi to Kareena: When actors nailed Falguni Shane Peacock outfitsPublished: July 22, 2020 12:15:42 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Rajasthan Speaker to move SC as Pilot camp gets relief till Friday
- LIVE: Global Covid-19 tally crosses 15 million
- Entertainment10 moments from Indian Matchmaking that left us in splits
- Trending'Jo mask nahi lagaya, woh gadha hai': A journalist tries to raise awareness amid Covid-19
- TrendingWoman hailed for 'nerves of steel' after taking selfie with bear that sneaked up on her
- SportsWashington Redskins could become Red Wolves, but there is a catch
- SportsBCCI plea on cooling-off period in the Supreme Court
- OpinionTime for ambivalence is over. India must formally revive Quad, seek its expansion
- Why India must revive and expand the Quad initiative to counter China
- LifestyleMasaba Gupta has this immunity-boosting juice; know its health benefits
- TechnologyOnePlus Nord first impressions