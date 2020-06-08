- Goa changes strategy: Covid care centres for asymptomatic cases
- How much will you have to pay if you get COVID-19?
- West Bengal: Restaurants, hotels and shopping malls to open doors from today
- Haryana: Unlocking malls, religious places today; no cap on number of people
- Ludhiana: Drug smuggler, 3 cops test positive
- IIT-Ropar’s machine to sterilise products using UV rays
In pics: When Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora aced Amit Aggarwal creationsPublished: June 8, 2020 9:27:30 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Delhi prepares for long haul: Military, diplomatic engagements to continue
- J-K: Four militants killed, two security personnel injured in Shopian encounter
- Entertainment10 Bollywood dramas to watch in your lifetime
- EntertainmentJaved Akhtar on Richard Dawkins Award: It tells the world there are people in India who express views that aren't popular
- TrendingDhoti-clad man dances to 'Ek Chatur Naar' at Bihar quarantine centre, delights all
- TrendingAmitabh Bachchan rectifies serial number of his tweet. This is how netizens reacted
- SportsFootballer’s 73 days outside Mumbai airport: ‘Thought I’d die’
- SportsFrom deals to new signings, Indian football clubs Zoom in
- OpinionThis isn’t BJP vs Congress
- Explained: Behind Lancet’s HCQ study retraction
- LifestyleYou could be making some common hair mistakes; find out
- TechnologyOnePlus 8 review: The power of being simple