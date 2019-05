HIT: Kareena Kapoor looking absolutely stunning in a body-hugging, beaded Yousef-Al-Jasmi gown. We really liked the lilac gown, especially the cut that made it seem like she was wearing a crop top. Styled by celebrity stylists Mohit Rai, Miloni Shah and Chandani Zatakia, the look was otherwise kept minimalistic. Letting the outfit do all the talking, it was rounded out with bronze lipstick and hair parted at the centre. (Source: Yousef-Al-Jasmi/Instagram)