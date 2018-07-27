3 / 7

Talking about 'Amour De Junagarh' collection, the designers said, "The inspiration has been derived from the palace of Junagarh, where a Parisian queen was invited for a mela. The folklore is very modern-chic and will resonate with the new age women. It is for the modern bride, a woman who knows exactly what she wants and is fuss-free. It's something I can showcase at the Paris couture week if we cut the excess frill and other elements." (Source: Photo by APH )