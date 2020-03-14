8 / 12

HIT: Radhika Madan turned up wearing a multi-hued blazer dress by Papa Dont Preach by Shubhika. The print on the dress was too noisy, but Radhika managed to pull it off and looked pretty. We like how it was accessorised with a matching belt that gave the short outfit some structure. However, we are not quite sure what to think of the stockings she paired the outfit with. (Source: Varinder Chawla)