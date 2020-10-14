Bihar polls
- As BJP footprint grows, Nitish Kumar slips in Muslim base
- Railway upgrades tracks to Bihar, some trains now running ahead of schedule
- Interview with Bhupendra Yadav, Bihar BJP in-charge
- Tej Pratap shifts from Mahua, files nomination from Hasanpur
- My govt works for people, RJD’s worked for one family: Nitish Kumar
- 8 rallies, 4 lakh ‘smartphone warriors’ for PM Modi
- The rise and rise of Nityanand Rai
- Nitish Kumar: The man for all seasons
- Sushil Kumar Modi: The forever deputy
- Battle for Bihar: Why it matters
No one nails yellow like Kareena Kapoor Khan; these 8 pics are proofOctober 14, 2020 2:29:22 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Eight killed as heavy rains wreak havoc in Hyderabad; downpour likely in Maharashtra, Karnataka
- Explained: For first time ever, Covid-19 growth rate below 1%
- EntertainmentEvil Eye movie review: Where’s the promised horror?
- EntertainmentActor tenders apology to Richa Chadha in defamation case: Taapsee, Dia and others react
- TrendingApple launches iPhone 12, jokes and memes flood social media
- TrendingWatch: Trump breaks into dance as he hits campaign trail post Covid-19
- SportsPlayers' representative in top council tells Board: kept in dark on issues
- SportsCSK vs SRH: Chennai Super Kings live to fight another day
- OpinionIndia's export opportunities could be significant even in a post-COVID world
- Quixplained: What are the features of Air India One?
- Lifestyle'Don't we all promote brotherhood?' asks Divya Dutta who did voice-over for Tanishq ad
- TechnologyApple iPhone 12 series FAQ: Your top questions, answered