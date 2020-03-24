1 / 7

If there is one colour for every celebrity, then it has to be red for Kareena Kapoor Khan. While there is ample evidence to prove that she can nail any look and colour, she looks particularly ravishing in red. From elaborate gowns to lacy dresses, the colour has found its way into her wardrobe in abundance. In case you need some revisiting, here are all the times the actor looked stunning in red. Take your cue. (Designed by Gargi Singh)